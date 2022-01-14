Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 82.8% in December

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

