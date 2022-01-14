Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACRHF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

