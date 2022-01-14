The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $15.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.77.

BBBY stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,695 shares of company stock valued at $720,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

