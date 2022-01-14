Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

CHK opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $7,237,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $8,406,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

