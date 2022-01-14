Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

COCP opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

