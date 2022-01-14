Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Purchases 3 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,919 ($53.20) per share, for a total transaction of £117.57 ($159.59).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unilever alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 4 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,880 ($52.67) per share, for a total transaction of £155.20 ($210.67).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,903 ($52.98) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,931.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,015.62. The firm has a market cap of £100.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($50.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 35.98 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULVR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,250 ($57.69).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.