GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £114.66 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($22.23) per share, for a total transaction of £114.66 ($155.64).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,631.20 ($22.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,582.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,642.80 ($22.30). The company has a market cap of £82.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Barclays raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($19.00) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

