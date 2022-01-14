Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s stock price rose 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

