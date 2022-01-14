Piper Sandler Cuts SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $24.00

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

SEMrush stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $191,398.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 840,046 shares of company stock valued at $18,139,495 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEMrush by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

