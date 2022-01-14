Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

NYSE:HTA opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

