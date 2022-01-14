HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.