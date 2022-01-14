GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $180.32 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $158.30 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.