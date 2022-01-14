Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to $5.30

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.70 to $5.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 219.28% from the company’s current price.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in OrganiGram by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in OrganiGram by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in OrganiGram by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OrganiGram by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.