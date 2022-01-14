Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STKS. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $408.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

