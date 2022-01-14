Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.53. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crown has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

