FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$37.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.14.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.