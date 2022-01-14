Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

TDOC stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.35. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,532,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.