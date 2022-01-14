Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

VECO stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $32.40.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 97.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 123.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.