OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $942.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.49. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

