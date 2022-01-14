Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Trading Down 0.1%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.97. 29,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 6,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRWU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 26.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

