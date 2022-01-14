DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.31). 254,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 909,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.31).

The stock has a market cap of £48.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

About DeepVerge (LON:DVRG)

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

