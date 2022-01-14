Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 196,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 243,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRPHF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

