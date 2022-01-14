Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

