Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $632,670.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00058421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,237,334 coins and its circulating supply is 16,043,887 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

