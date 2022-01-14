NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $18.78 or 0.00043858 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $11.52 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00211296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.35 or 0.00463319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,520,537 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

