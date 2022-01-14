ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Down 0.3%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184.32 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 186.20 ($2.53). Approximately 76,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 155,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.80 ($2.54).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 3.23 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.20. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is currently -7.64%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

