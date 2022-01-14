Safex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $8.35 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 137.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

