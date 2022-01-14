Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce $261.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.30 million and the lowest is $258.70 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $996.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPO. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $2,501,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 71,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

