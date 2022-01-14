Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.27. 2,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLFNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.