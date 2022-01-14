Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 17,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Banco Comercial Português in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

