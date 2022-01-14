Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,865.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $724,741.52 and approximately $11,865.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $377.27 or 0.00882502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00063402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.27 or 0.07656695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.80 or 0.99949552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

