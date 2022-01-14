Critical Contrast: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Murphy Oil pays out -18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 370.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Murphy Oil and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 5 6 0 2.55 Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $12.56, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -21.90% 2.99% 1.19% Black Stone Minerals 30.37% 19.55% 11.48%

Volatility and Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 2.41 -$1.15 billion ($2.69) -11.40 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 7.07 $121.82 million $0.27 43.04

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Murphy Oil on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

