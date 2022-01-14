Analysts Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:MOV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 75,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,503. The company has a market capitalization of $908.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

