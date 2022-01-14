INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 0.1%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €33.90 ($38.52) and last traded at €33.95 ($38.58). 24,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.00 ($38.64).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on INDUS in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($46.02) price objective on INDUS in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $913.11 million and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.65.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

