Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.24. 50,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 60,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.57.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,327,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,633,310.85.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

