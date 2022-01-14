Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading Down 1.8%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. 2,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNMSF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Get Spin Master alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.