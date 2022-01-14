Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LICY. Wedbush assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

