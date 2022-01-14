Smaugs NFT (SMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $90,881.00

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $90,881.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.82 or 0.07651028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,743.45 or 0.99923498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.