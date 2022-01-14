Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. State Street Corp increased its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.74. 705,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.38. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

