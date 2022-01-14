Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.92 Million

Brokerages expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to post $772.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.65 million and the lowest is $772.18 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $780.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AMC Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,665. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

