$448.76 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce sales of $448.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.10 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $385.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.99 and its 200 day moving average is $242.74. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $215.86 and a 52-week high of $301.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

