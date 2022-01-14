CryptEx Reaches Market Cap of $738,665.96 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $738,665.96 and $4,621.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $8.69 or 0.00020315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,815.58 or 1.00092122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00089566 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00032685 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.00750991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

