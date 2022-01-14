$254.24 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post sales of $254.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.23 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $116.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $915.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.90 million to $920.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

