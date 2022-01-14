$6.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce $6.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.89 billion and the lowest is $6.65 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Shares of V traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $215.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,866,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,892. The company has a market capitalization of $413.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

