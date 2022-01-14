Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $32.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BMRC stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,539. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $630.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

