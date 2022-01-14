$680.07 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $680.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.60 million to $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.08. 122,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.