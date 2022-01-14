$775.94 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report sales of $775.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $768.30 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

Shares of VRSK traded down $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $203.11. 886,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.73. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

