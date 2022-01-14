Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will report $35.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $34.32 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year sales of $104.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.22 million to $104.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $185.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $206.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

ARBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

ARBK traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 165,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

