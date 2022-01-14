Modefi (MOD) 1-Day Volume Tops $301,183.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Modefi has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $301,183.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,377,591 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

