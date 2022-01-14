$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $117.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

